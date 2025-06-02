Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bust the Cookie Monster in a new short video from Netflix

Netflix is celebrating its Tudum event with a bevy of announcements, including the release of the trailers for Happy Gilmore 2, Stranger Things season 5 and a sneak peek at the new season of Wednesday. The event additionally presented the trailer for the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon crime film The Rip, which has not yet made its way online. Additionally, Sesame Street was recently announced to be premiering new episodes on the streaming platform in conjunction with PBS.

As part of the festivities, Netflix released a short, humorous video with both Affleck and Damon first occupying their Miami police characters from The Rip, as they attempt to bust Sesame Street‘s Cookie Monster, who then breaks the illusion by complimenting the actors (Damon is even seen sporting his Odyssey beard). The video commemorates both the upcoming film from the duo and the streamer’s new deal with the Sesame Street series, where they have new episode premiere rights and will be streaming 90 hours of previous episodes. You can view the video below.

Affleck and Damon (along with some other surprise co-stars) recently presented the trailer for The Rip at this year’s Tudum event, with Affleck saying the movie channels notable cop films like Heat and Training Day. Previously marketed as RIP (as in “rest in peace”), The Rip (as in something you pull from a crime scene) is directed by Joe Carnahan, making it a Smokin’ Aces reunion for the director and Affleck. It’s probably more notable for most because it’s another reteaming for Affleck and Damon, who most recently appeared onscreen together in 2023’s Air.

The Rip is also something of a business venture for Affleck and Damon, as it comes courtesy of their Artists Equity production company, which the boys launched in late 2022. Their first release was the aforementioned Air, which earned two Golden Globe nominations in the Musical or Comedy category. In addition to The Rip, Artists Equity also has Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman on the calendar for an awards season run and has already seen the release of the Affleck-led The Accountant 2.

Here is the plot of The Rip courtesy of Netflix: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and more.

The Rip premieres on Netflix on January 16 and Sesame Street will start streaming some time later this year.