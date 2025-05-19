Netflix brings the sunny days as it welcomes new Sesame Street episodes

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Now, it’s through Netflix. The streamer is announcing that the company now has exclusive worldwide premiere rights of the coveted children’s television learning program, and episodes will be available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. Those who fear that the show will completely migrate over to Netflix will be pleased to know that Sesame Street will continue to be available on the PBS KIDS network, as well as across their digital video and games platforms, continuing its 50+ year legacy of using the power of public television to bring critical early learning to children across the country for free.

This year, Netflix will be streaming Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes — available to audiences worldwide. The official description from Netflix reads, “The new season will feature fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. Additionally, episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart.”

The upcoming reimagined 56th season on Netflix will include the following format changes and segment additions:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby’s Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, Tales from 123 that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.



Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are on board as executive producers for the production company, Sesame Workshop. Additionally, the show will be introducing a new head writer — Halcyon Person (What a name!). Person is an Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated TV maker who has also worked as a writer, director, and producer for everything from preschool content to late-night shows. Her credits include being the Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer of Karma’s World (2021) and Dee & Friends in Oz (2024) on Netflix.