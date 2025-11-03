Check out the trailer to Sesame Street’s inaugural season on Netflix

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Now, it’s through Netflix. The streamer announced earlier this year that the company now has exclusive worldwide premiere rights of the coveted children’s television learning program, and episodes will be available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. Now, you can take a look at the trailer for the premiere season of Sesame Street on Netflix Jr. Elmo’s laughter greets you and the red, joyful muppet takes us through what’s in store for children in the new incarnation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer, Sal Perez, says, “Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments and laugh-out-loud surprises. As always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today.”

Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are on board as executive producers for the production company, Sesame Workshop. Additionally, the show will be introducing a new head writer — Halcyon Person (What a name!). Person is an Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated TV maker who has also worked as a writer, director, and producer for everything from preschool content to late-night shows. Her credits include being the Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer of Karma’s World (2021) and Dee & Friends in Oz (2024) on Netflix.

This year, Netflix will be streaming Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes — available to audiences worldwide. The official description from Netflix reads, “The new season will feature fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. Additionally, episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart.”

The upcoming reimagined 56th season on Netflix will include the following format changes and segment additions: