RIP: Netflix reveals first-look image at upcoming Joe Carnahan crime thriller starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

It’s been great to see Ben Affleck and Matt Damon joining forces on screen more often, and their latest collaboration will debut on Netflix this fall. RIP, a crime thriller written and directed by Joe Carnahan, follows a “ team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray when they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything for the team is called into question — including who they can rely on. ” Netflix has dropped a first-look image at RIP, featuring Affleck and Damon showing off their chair-sitting skills, and you can check that out below.

Affleck spoke onstage at the Next on Netflix Special Presentation (via People), teasing that the movie “ takes a look at the things people will do for money ” and that it’s something of a cross between Heat, Narc, and Training Day. Sounds good to me. The actor added that the film is a “ really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever. “

Affleck and Damon have also produced RIP through their Artists Equity banner. “ It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made, and it really is in a lot of ways the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix, ” he said. “ This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion. “

In addition to Affleck and Damon, the film stars Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Néstor Carbonell, Kyle Chandler, Lina Esco, and Scott Adkins.