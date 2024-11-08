RIP: Scott Adkins joins Matt Damon & Ben Affleck in Joe Carnahan crime thriller

Deadline reports that Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4) has joined the cast of RIP, Joe Carnahan’s (Narc) upcoming crime thriller for Netflix. The film is set to star Matt Damon (Oppenheimer) and Ben Affleck (The Accountant 2) and follows a “ team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray when they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything for the team is called into question — including who they can rely on. “

In the movie, Adkins is set to play Affleck’s brother, and looking at the picture above… I can buy it. There’s definitely a resemblance. The rest of the cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), and Kyle Chandler (Lanterns). In addition to directing RIP, Carnahan also wrote the script.

Damon and Affleck used to appear together more often in the ’90s, but it was while co-writing the script for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel alongside Nicole Holofcener that Damon realized they needed to prioritize working together again. “ I remember my wife said to me one day: ‘I haven’t heard you laugh like that in 15 years,’ ” Damon said. “ We came out of that experience going: Why aren’t we doing this more often? And getting into your 50s you just go: If we don’t make it a priority, it’s just not going to happen. “