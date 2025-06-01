Ben Affleck & Matt Damon seize cash & lose control in first trailer for The Rip; Affleck cites Heat & Training Day as influences

Netflix’s annual Tudum event is underway, and we have many trailers and sneak peeks at some of the streamer’s most anticipated movies and shows. Near the top would be the upcoming pairing of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, The Rip, the first trailer revealed this weekend. Presenting the trailer were both Affleck and Damon (along with some other surprise co-stars), with Affleck saying that The Rip channels movies like Heat and Training Day. While the trailer has not been made available online, this exclusive look allowed the cast to challenge fans not to “rip” it to leak online. That’s some meta marketing right there!

Previously marketed as RIP (as in “rest in peace”), The Rip (as in something you pull from a crime scene) is directed by Joe Carnahan, making it a Smokin’ Aces reunion for the director and Affleck. It’s probably more notable for most because it’s another reteaming for Affleck and Damon, who most recently appeared onscreen together in 2023’s Air.

On their pairings and the conflicts that could arise in meshing friendship with business, Affleck previously told Vanity Fair, “At some point we got convinced of this idea, like, ‘Well, you don’t wanna work together all the time, you’ll become sort of associated with each other.’ And that’s negative. But ultimately, it was sort of like, ‘f*ck that. I don’t know, let’s work together.’ Cause that’s the beautiful, that’s the fun.”

The Rip is also something of a business venture for Affleck and Damon, as it comes courtesy of their Artists Equity production company, which the boys launched in late 2022. Their first release was the aforementioned Air, which earned two Golden Globe nominations in the Musical or Comedy category. In addition to The Rip, Artists Equity also has Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman on the calendar for an awards season run and has already seen the release of the Affleck-led The Accountant 2.

Here is the plot of The Rip courtesy of Netflix: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and more.

