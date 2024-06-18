RIP: Matt Damon & Ben Affleck to star in crime thriller from Joe Carnahan

Deadline reports that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to team up once again for RIP, a crime thriller written and directed by Joe Carnahan.

Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, will produce the project, which is expected to start shooting this fall. Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but there’s been plenty of interest from potential buyers, both theatrical and streaming. You might recall that the pair were planning to star in another crime thriller earlier this year. Affleck was set to direct Animals from a script written by Connor McIntyre and would also appear alongside Damon, but Deadline’s report states that scheduling with The Accountant sequel couldn’t be worked out, so the project was put on pause.

After writing and starring in Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck appeared in a number of movies together, largely Kevin Smith productions such as Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The pair also co-wrote the script for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel alongside Nicole Holofcener, and that experience made Damon realize they needed to prioritize working together again. “ I remember my wife said to me one day: ‘I haven’t heard you laugh like that in 15 years,’ ” Damon said. “ We came out of that experience going: Why aren’t we doing this more often? And getting into your 50s you just go: If we don’t make it a priority, it’s just not going to happen. ” They quickly reunited for Air, the Michael Jordan/Nike movie which Affleck also directed.

It’s always fun to see Affleck and Damon together, and Joe Carnahan certainly knows his way around a thriller. Although we don’t know anything about RIP at this time, the talent attached makes it easy to get excited.