The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, to crunch more bones and numbers for a surprise sequel

Get out your whiteboard and get ready to “Beautiful Mind” with Ben Affleck for The Accountant 2! According to Deadline, Ben Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson have signed on to star in a surprise sequel to the Gavin O’Connor-directed action thriller The Accountant. The project is getting set up at Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.

As you may recall, Gavin O’Connor directed the 2016 original. The original film’s screenwriter, Bill Dubuque, is also returning to crunch more bones and numbers.

The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, is happening at Amazon MGM Studios. The Accountant focuses on a math savant, Christian Wolff (Affleck), who uncooks the books for a new client. When the Treasury Department closes in on his activities, the body count starts to rise, and Wolff uses his “special set of skills” to survive the conflict.

As for the plot of The Accountant 2, the sequel “is thrust into motion when Medina’s former boss is killed by unknown assassins, and she’s forced to contact Christian to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.” (via Deadline)

Back in 2021, O’Connor appeared on the CinemaBlend podcast, where he revealed that he had just closed the deal for the sequel. He stated, “We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again…I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with — we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So there’ll be more screen time for [Jon] Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.”

