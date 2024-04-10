The Accountant 2 adds Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda to the cast

The numbers are crunching for the sequel to Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant. The film, which is on the Amazon MGM slate, has announced some new actors that have been added to the cast. Among them is Allison Robertson, Robert Morgann and Grant Harvey. According to Deadline, Daniella Pineda, known for her roles on Cowboy Bebop, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. She was also seen recently in the Gerard Butler/Mike Colter action film Plane. It is not yet known what role that Pineda or the other new actors will be taking.

As for the plot of The Accountant 2, “The film follows Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), who after her boss is murdered by unknown assassins is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.” (via Deadline)

In 2021, O’Connor appeared on the CinemaBlend podcast, revealing that he had just closed the deal for the sequel. He stated, “We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again…I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with — we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So there’ll be more screen time for [Jon] Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.”

Affleck reveals it was also tossed around as a TV series. The Boston native said, “We’ve talked about it. There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he’s off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, ‘Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel… But that’s sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn’t really work to just say, ‘Well, we used call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we’re going to call it The Accountant 2′.”

The Accountant grossed $155 million worldwide during its theatrical release and became the most-rented digital film of the subsequent year. Affleck and O’Connor would work together again on the basketball drama The Way Back.