Amazon MGM previews footage for Red One and unveils their upcoming slate

CinemaCon is in full swing. Studios are unveiling some new exclusive pictures and information at upcoming projects. We’ve gotten first looks at movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and trailers for Trap and The Joker: Folie à Deux. Some promotional materials have shown a look at Gladiator II and Wolverine’s new mask for Deadpool & Wolverine. Recently, Amazon MGM has revealed some new footage of the upcoming Christmas comedy Red One, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.

Deadline reports on the ten minutes that Amazon has screened for the CinemaCon audience. First off, while this is a movie that has been set for Prime Video, the footage is said to be very theatrical and it is revealed that Red One will indeed be hitting theaters on November 15. Not much can be said by way of details as those who saw the footage are instructed to keep their lips sealed. However, the publication does say that “Red One is a fire-breathing Christmas action movie that completely reinvents the holiday genre. […] Red One is a really fun original action film for both Johnson and Evans, and it’s a world building piece of IP which lends itself to potential sequels set around different holidays.”

Additionally, while Amazon MGM was on the dock, they would run down the list of upcoming titles on the studio’s slate. The company has confirmed that many of their titles would be getting theatrical releases. “In total, 11 big screen titles are planned into 2026 with more to-be-announced.” Some of the other films announced are:

The Nickel Boys – A movie from Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company that will hit theaters this year. The movie is based on Colson Whitehead‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and starring Oscar nom Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Crime 101 – A film directed by Bart Layton based on the Don Winslow novella, which is set to be released in 2025.

After the Hunt – A new film from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. Julia Roberts stars in the film which is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum and Guadagnino’s Frenesy banner. The movie is an intense dramatic thriller about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.

Project Hail Mary – A Ryan Gosling astronaut movie set for 2026 in which he also produces. The film is written by Drew Goddard and will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. In addition to Gosling, producers on the project include Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Amy Pascal, Rachel O’Connor, and Andy Weir.

These upcoming releases will join Amazon MGM’s other titles, including Challengers (April 26), My Old Ass (Aug 2), The Fire Inside (Aug 9), Blink Twice (Aug 23), Levon’s Trade (Jan. 17, 2025), and Mercy (Aug. 15, 2025).