The Boys is coming to a bloody end with Season 5 at Amazon

Get yourself a blood-spatter poncho and a glass of Stillwell’s milk because Amazon is superhero-landing with some big news for fans of The Boys. After multiple seasons of ultra-violence, false hero worship, skull-crushing sexual acts, and countless civilian lives lost, The Boys is ending with Season 5 at Amazon. The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, announced the fan-favorite show’s ending on Twitter, saying, “Season 4 premiere week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the final season!” Kripke noted in the wake of glowing reviews for Season 4 arriving online. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

Kripke’s post includes a redacted script page from Episode #408. Blackout lines obscure most of the page’s content. Still, the final line on the document reads, “SEE FOR OUR FINAL SEASON, MOTHERFUCKERS!”

The Boys is one of Amazon’s biggest success stories, with fans flocking to the uber-violent and social commentary-rich series from the jump. The disturbingly bloody series about heroes breaking bad rises to the top of the charts each time another season debuts, giving Kripke and his team room to grow the series and take it to its limits. However, bombastic shows cost money, and making The Boys happen is always an uphill battle.

“We’ve been lucky in that The Boys has become one of their flagships. We get a level of freedom that it’ll be hard to repeat anywhere,” said Kripke. “That said, we have budget battles. But, ultimately, we figure out a way. We made Gen V for a lot less money, and there’s a target that we have to hit on that show — whether we like it or not. There’s a couple of things in development. You have to pre-negotiate the budgets, and those budgets are a lot tighter than what we’ve had in the past. So, we’re feeling it.”

In addition to The Boys, Amazon launched the spinoff Gen V and the animated anthology series Diabolical. Another spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, is in the works with Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. Dubbed The Boys: Mexico, the series joins the ever-growing superhero franchise, but before you start getting too excited, we’re still a long way off from seeing it on our screens.

In May, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke spoke with Entertainment Weekly to give an update on the spinoff series. “They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot,” Kripke said. “He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it’s a real show. He’s got to write an amazing pilot, he’s probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we’re a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff.”

The Boys Season 4 premieres on July 13 on Prime Video.