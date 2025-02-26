The Boys to host a Supernatural reunion of sorts as Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join the fifth and final season as guest stars

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will join Jensen Ackles for The Boys Season 5 as guest stars.

By
The Boys, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins

Attention, SPN Family. You’re invited to a Supernatural reunion, though it takes an alternate form from what you’d assume. Word has come down the wire that Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker, Friday the 13th) and Misha Collins (Supernatural, Gotham Knights, Encounter) are officially joining Jensen Ackles for the fifth and final season of The Boys as guest stars.

Eric Kripke, who created The Boys for television, also created Sam Winchester and Castiel, Padalecki and Collins’ respective Supernatural characters. Supernatural fans have waited years for these three to reunite, and it’s only natural for them to cross paths on The Boys before the show goes the way of the dodo.

The trio announced they’re getting the band back together via an Instagram video, proclaiming they’ve “got work to do” for The Boys Season 5. Padalecki and Collins’s roles are being kept under wraps, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating what is sure to be a momentous occasion.

Padalecki and Collins join Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, and their Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who joined the rude and crude series as Soldier Boy in Season 3. The show also features Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who signed up for The Boys in Season 4. New cast members for Season 5 include Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Mason Dye (Stranger Things).

Jared Padalecki said he’d happily join The Boys in June 2024. When asked point-blank by Deadline if he’d be game for the satirical superhero series, Padalecki said, “The answer is yes.”

“We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today,” Padalecki continued. “I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.”

Plot details for The Boys Season 5 remain a mystery, though you can bet it’ll be lots of bloody, mature-rated fun that sets censors on edge.

Are you excited about Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining Jensen Ackles and the gang for The Boys Season 5? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
