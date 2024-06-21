Jared Padalecki is ready to appear on The Boys: “The answer is yes”

Over the course of four seasons, we’ve seen several major Supernatural stars make the leap to The Boys, including Jensen Ackles, Jim Beavers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Rob Benedict, but we’re still waiting on Jared Padalecki. Eric Kripke, creator of Supernatural and The Boys, has expressed his desire for Padalecki to appear on the show before it comes to an end. Deadline recently asked the actor if he was game, to which he replied, “ The answer is yes. “

“ We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today, ” Padalecki continued. “ I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever. “

Padalecki has spent the last four years starring in Walker for The CW, but the series was cancelled last month, leaving him with some free time to reunite with Kripke. “ I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with, ” he said. “ I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’ ” I mean, it’s got to happen, one way or another.

The first four episodes of The Boys season 4 are currently streaming on Prime Video, and it was recently announced that the series will be coming to an end with its fifth season. “ Season 4 premiere week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the final season! ” Kripke said. “ Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. “