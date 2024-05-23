Eric Kripke wants Jared Padalecki on The Boys: “I have to complete my game of Supernatural Pokémon”

Eric Kripke wants to complete his game of Supernatural Pokémon and get Jared Padalecki to make an appearance on The Boys.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has brought several Supernatural stars over to his Prime Video superhero drama over the last few years, and now he’s got his eye on Jared Padalecki.

Given the recent cancellation of Walker, the time may finally be right for Jared Padalecki to join The Boys, even if it’s just for a single episode. “ He’s been busy the last few years, so schedules haven’t worked out, ” Kripke told Variety. “ But now, unfortunately, [Walker] got cancelled — but the good thing is he’s free, and I feel like I have to complete my game of Supernatural Pokémon and I have my one big one — very big one — left to catch. “

We’ve seen several major Supernatural stars make the leap to The Boys, including Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Jim Beavers as Robert Singer. The upcoming fourth season will bring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict into the fold as well.

The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season, so Supernatural fans should keep their fingers crossed for an appearance from Moose. “ The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order, ” Kripke said when the series was renewed. “ The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about. “

The official synopsis for The Boys season 4: “ The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and the rest of The Boys are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late. ” The new season will premiere on Prime Video on June 13th.

If Jared Padalecki joins The Boys, should be play a Supe or someone else?