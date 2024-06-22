Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Boys, Godzilla, Goonies, IT, No Country For Old Men, Ratatouille

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Avatar: The Last Airbender by Edwin Huang

The Boy’s by Samer Alkaabi

Dirty Dancing by Handy Kara

Godzilla Minus One by Sam Dunn

The Goonies by Stefano Artibani

IT by Joel Herrera

No Country For Old Men by Ian Telthorster

Ratatouille by Ganym0

Ultraman by Richard Lane

The Warriors by Forsaken Folklore