St. Elmo’s Fire: Rob Lowe says entire cast is onboard for the sequel

Earlier this summer, it was reported Sony Pictures has been considering a sequel to St. Elmo’s Fire. The quintessential ‘80s Brat Pack movie stars Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham as a group of recent graduates who must adjust to post-university life and the responsibilities of adulthood.

While speaking with Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa (via IndieWire), Rob Lowe dropped an update on the St. Elmo’s Fire sequel. The actor confirmed that it’s “ moving along ” but that it’s “ going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that’s a good thing because we’re trying to find the right writer and the right story. But all of the actors, everybody is onboard. Everybody’s excited. ” Assuming the sequel continues moving forward, it would catch up with the group and what they’ve been up to since the ’80s.

Lowe is proud that St. Elmo’s Fire still stands the test of time as a relatable coming-of-age movie. “ I think the notion that the reason that movie still resonates with people are two things. One: It was a hit in its time because it spoke to where we all were in our lives. Will we ever have the kind of deep friendships coming out of college and coming out of our early twenties? Will that last in our lives? ” Lowe explained. “ And where are we headed now that we’re really adults? I think the theme of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ today is that it’s never too late for happiness. And that is, you know, because our kids are out of school, and maybe some of us have been divorced, all the things that you deal with when you get to our ages…This is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love. “