Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: He-Man, Poor Things, The Shining, The Substance, Terrifier, Transformers One

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Black Myth: Wukong by Geeky Ninja

He-Man by Carlos Valenzuela

Kingpin by Bryan Johnson

Logan’s Run by John Dunn

Pan’s Labyrinth by Christopher Higginson

Poor Things by Sarah Atwa

The Shining by Victor Barreto

The Substance by Luis López

Terrifier by Forksaken Folklore

Transformers One by Alan Dav