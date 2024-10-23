Amy Adams praises Henry Cavill’s run as Superman and supports Rachel Brosnahan’s casting as Lois Lane

While promoting her new surreal comedy, Amy Adams reflects on her time at DC and supports the future of the franchise.

Amy Adams is on the promotional circuit for her new movie, where she thinks she’s a dog. You read that correctly. Nightbitch is a new comedy that initially gave off the impression that Amy Adams plays a mom who may be turning into a werewolf, but the movie actually doesn’t cross into the supernatural as some may expect. Our own Chris Bumbray says in his review, “While horror fans will be disappointed to learn this isn’t the quasi-Amy Adams werewolf movie we all wanted, Nightbitch is still a nice little flick that would make for a great night out at the theatre for new parents. Just expect a heavy conversation on the drive home.”

Variety profiles Adams for her upcoming film and the actress addresses her past projects. She reflects on her time in the DCEU playing Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill. While Cavill’s exit from the character became a rocky one, Adams shows her respect to the actor in taking on the iconic role. She states,

Henry was a really brilliant Superman. I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It’s so in his spirit.”

However, she also acknowledges a norm that actors often rotate in and out of roles, “Coming from theater, a role never belongs to you. You just do a take on it. That’s how I feel about that franchise.”

David Corenswet is the actor now taking on the iconic role of Superman and Rachel Brosnahan will be occupying Lois Lane in the next cinematic interpretation. Adams offers her support to Brosnahan, saying, “I love her. She’s gonna be great. Hopefully the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit.” Adams added that she was never under the impression that she would’ve been returning to the role after appearing in the Justice League movie.

James Gunn‘s Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

