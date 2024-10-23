Liam Neeson teases retirement from action movies

He’s said it before, but now Liam Neeson seems more convinced than ever that his days as an action hero are near an end.

Liam Neeson has to be one of the busiest guys in the business. Next week sees the release of his crime drama, Absolution, in which he plays an aging mobster looking to make amends with his family before his time is up. Next summer, he’s got his remake of The Naked Gun coming out – which should (hopefully) allow him to branch out into comedy. But he’s also got a whole bunch of other action flicks set for release in 2025, including The Ice Road 2, Cold Storage, Hotel Tehran, and even more in the works. However, given that he recently turned seventy-two, Neeson is giving serious thought to slowing down, with him recently saying in an interview that he’s calling it quits pretty soon, stating, “Maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”

Now, it has to be said that this isn’t the first time Neeson has toyed with retirement. He’s gone on record several times before that he thought his days in the genre were limited, and we should note that even if he’s quitting action movies, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to keep acting.

Fun fact: I actually interviewed Neeson yesterday. In our chat, we didn’t talk about him retiring, but he did tease his work in The Naked Gun in a pretty hilariously deadpan way that I’d share now – but it needs a video to do it justice. I’d post the clip on our Celeb channel this weekend once it’s edited, but suffice it to say, Neeson is one of the most good-humoured, friendly guys in the biz, so whatever happens in his career, the only one who’s going to know when it’s time to call it quits is him.

Absolution comes out next week, but if you want to see a really underrated recent Neeson action flick, check out In The Land of Saints and Sinners, which I think is his best movie since The Grey.