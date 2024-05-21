Walker cancelled after four seasons by The CW

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker will be turning in his badge, as it has been announced that The CW has cancelled Walker after four seasons.

“ We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons, ” the network said in a statement. “ We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network. ” The fourth and now final season of Walker is currently airing, with the series finale set to premiere on June 26th.

A reimagining of the classic Chuck Norris series, Walker starred Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. A prequel series, Walker: Independence, was previously cancelled after just one season.

In his own statement on Instagram, Padalecki said, “ It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. Walker will not be airing on CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. “

The actor continued: “ After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs…WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn’t a ‘place’; it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. “

Walker was one of the few remaining scripted series on The CW that survived the cancellation bloodbath after Nexstar Media Group took majority control. Superman & Lois will be coming to an end with its fourth and final season this fall, leaving only All American and All American: Homecoming with their fates undecided.