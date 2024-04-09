Joker: Folie à Deux teaser trailer sends in the clown before tonight’s full trailer debut

At long last, the first teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has been released! The Joker 2 teaser trailer features Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck standing in the rain in the Arkham Asylum exercise yard. As he laughs maniacally, we can only assume he’s thinking about flying the coup and stirring up more mayhem in Gotham City. The full trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux arrives later tonight!

Joker: Folie à Deux has some big clown shoes to fill, especially after the first movie received 11 Academy Award nominations and became the first R-rated flick to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Warner Bros. has pumped a lot of money into the sequel, with recent reports stating the budget has grown to nearly $200 million, quite the leap from the $60 million budget of the first movie.

The sequel does seem to be departing from the original in a major way in that it has some major musical elements. A recent report stated that Joker: Folie à Deux will be “ mostly a jukebox musical ” as it will include “ at least 15 reinterpretations of very well-known songs. ” In hindsight, it would have been hard to imagine Joaquin Phoenix returning for more of the same, no matter how many dump trucks full of money they drove to his house.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, the film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returned to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond from the first movie, a love interest for Arthur. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s been said that much of the sequel will take place within Arkham Asylum, which is where we left Arthur in the last film. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4th. Find out everything we know about the movie right here!