A new report states Joker 2 budget is over $200 million

A new report states that Todd Phillips’ Joker 2 has a $200 million-dollar budget, with the stars getting significant paydays!

By
Joker 2, budget, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips

Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is about to laugh all the way to the bank as reports about the budget for Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux are accurate. In a new article from Variety, the outlet says the budget for Joker 2 is a staggering $200 million! In contrast, the original film’s budget was $60 million. Small in scope and execution, Joker kept its story street-level, focusing on the increasing madness of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck and his influential rise in Gotham City. Phillips’ Joker 2 is a musical, which I would assume calls for elaborate sets, fancy costumes, and immense musical numbers with choreography to compliment the carnage.

Variety’s report says Phoenix is getting $20 million to reprise his role as the struggling comedian turned psychopath. At the same time, Lady Gaga, who plays Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn) in the film, will sing her heart out for $12 million. Joker: Folie à Deux’s musical roots paint a confusing picture for Joker fans. Is Phillips’ film a song-and-dance feature with ultra-violence and questionable relationship goals? Surely, Phillips knows musicals are typically box office kryptonite, and it’s unlikely that Joker fans are anticipating a villain who croons his way through the sequel. If this concept sounds like a gamble, that’s because it is. Then again, maybe Joker 2 will break the curse.

Aspects of the Joker 2 plot remain a mystery. Still, we know a portion of the film takes place in Arkham Asylum, a fortified prison masquerading as a hospital for Gotham’s criminally insane population. In the comics, Dr. Harleen Quinzel thinks she can crack the Joker’s insane exterior and explore the man beneath the smile. As their sessions continue, Harley becomes entranced by the Joker’s charm and worldview. Together, they form an unlikely bond, leading Quinzel and Joker to escape Arkham Asylum to create a new brand of havoc in Gotham City.

Other stars attached to Joker: Folie à Deux include Brendan GleesonCathrine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Zazie Beetz, who reprises her role as Sophie Dumond from the original film.

What do you think of Joker 2 getting a budget of $200 million? What are they spending all that money on? What will you do if Joker: Folie à Deux is an all-out musical? Will you still be on board or riot online like Arthur’s followers on the lawless Gotham streets? Let us know in the comments below. 

Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Joseph Quinn is joining Charles Melton in the untitled war movie Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza are making for A24
Joseph Quinn joins the next war movie from Alex Garland and A24
A new report states Joker 2 budget is over $200 million
The Crow 1994's cinematographer says the film has gotten a 4K upgrade and will be streaming on Paramount Plus soon
The Crow comes to 4K with new and legacy bonus content
Alan Ritchson and Kevin James to lead an action-comedy about stay-at-home dads on the loose in Playdate
View All

About the Author

8071 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Joker: Folie à Deux News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Drive-Away Dolls

Drive Away Dolls Review

Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls aims to be a fun slice of midnaight madness, but it’s grating and not as amusing as it thinks it is.

Movie Reviews
Dune: Part Two, first reactions

Dune: Part Two Review

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is stunning. If a third film is made, this might become the great sci-fi trilogy of our generation.

Load more articles