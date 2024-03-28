After the Hunt: Julia Roberts and Luca Guadagnino team for thriller

Fresh off her role in the thriller Leave the World Behind, which quickly made its way onto Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies list when it was released through the streaming service back in December, Julia Roberts has signed on to star in another thriller, and this one sees her teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, whose credits include Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and the Suspiria remake. Said to be “set in the world of academia,” this thriller is called After the Hunt , and it’s set up at Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment.

Guadagnino will be directing the film from a screenplay by Nora Garrett. The story centers on a college professor who faces a crossroads in confronting her own dark past when a standout student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues. That’s all the information we have on this one at this time, so we don’t know exactly what sort of thrilling directions the story will be going in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imagine Entertainment’s Allan Mandelbaum brought the script to the production company and worked with CAA to bring Roberts and Guadagnino onto the project. Guadagnino is producing the film alongside Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer.

While Guadagnino prepares to head into production on After the Hunt, Amazon MGM Studios is getting ready to give his film Challengers, a love triangle drama starring Zendaya of the recent Spider-Man and Dune films, a theatrical release on April 26th. Here’s the synopsis for that one: From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

