Challengers: It’s Love-Love for Zendaya on the tennis courts in the new trailer

Zendaya produces and stars in the new tennis drama from the director of Call Me By Your Name and MGM has released the new trailer and stills.

As Zendaya walks the red carpet at Dune Part 2 with an outfit that resembles the Metropolis robot as a dominatrix, you can catch her in the trailer for the newest drama from Amazon MGM Studios, Challengers. The trailer reels you in with the dynamic of Zendaya’s tennis pro taking on two male protégés as they, too, embark on their professional tennis careers. Things get hot and heavy (then complicated) when Zendaya’s character entangles herself with both men. MGM has released the new trailer with a few new images that, interestingly, all involve a side two-shot of characters in conversation.

The official synopsis from MGM reads,

“From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino directs a script from writer Justin Kuritzkes. Executive producers on the film include Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli and Kevin Ulrich. In addition to starring in the film, Zendaya is also on board as a producer, and she’s joined by Amy Pascal, the film’s director Luca Guadagnino and Rachel O’Connor. The theatrically released film has been rated R for “language throughout, some sexual content and graphic nudity.”

Guadagnino says Zendaya trained with tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert for three months. During that time, Zendaya sharpened her skills on the court, learning to use momentum to her advantage, track a tennis ball with pinpoint accuracy, and smash any challenge with determination. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the film’s score, adding tension and drama to the backdrop of this steamy love story.

Challengers is set to serve into theaters on April 26.