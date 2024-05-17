Challengers is now available to watch on home digital platforms

Take the steaminess home with you as the Zendaya tennis tryst film is now available to watch on digital, even as it still screens at certain theaters.

Challengers is still playing in some theaters. However, if viewing this steamy movie in public may be too much, viewers can now watch the romantic triangle entanglements from the privacy of their own homes. The Zendaya tennis tryst film has just been released on digital platforms. It may also be expected to hit Prime Video soon since the film is an Amazon original. While movies like Madame Web get mercy releases on digital after a month due to poor performances, Challengers actually enjoyed quite a bit of success for being the scope of film it is and the nature of the story.

The movie currently sits above $70 million from its worldwide gross on a $55 million budget. The critical and audience reception has been pretty positive, with a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 89% with critics and a 73% audience score. The Metacritic rating would reach 82, while the user score gave it a 6.6.

Our own Tyler Nichols gave the film a favorable review, saying, “Where the film impresses the most is in its small moments between the characters. Information is relayed in such a believable way that every emotion hits hard. Whether it’s a simple glance or lack thereof, so much is said without words. Then the narrative, being bandied about like a jigsaw puzzle, comes together in a satisfying way. There’s a lot to break down and infer and each new scene changes the texture of those that came before it.” You can read the rest of his thoughts HERE.

The official synopsis from MGM reads,

“From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

Luca Guadagnino directs a script from writer Justin Kuritzkes. Executive producers on the film include Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli and Kevin Ulrich. In addition to starring in the film, Zendaya is also on board as a producer, and she’s joined by Amy Pascal, the film’s director Luca Guadagnino and Rachel O’Connor. The theatrically released film had been rated R for “language throughout, some sexual content and graphic nudity.”