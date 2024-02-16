Zendaya goes full sexy cyborg at Dune: Part Two premiere

2021’s Dune may have missed out on the Oscar for Best Costume Design, but if there was an honor given out for red carpet wardrobe, the cast of Dune: Part Two might have it in the bag – but they couldn’t have done it without Zendaya.

We here at JoBlo.com don’t normally hit on fashion (you should see our closets!), but Zendaya’s get-up is just too incredible not to highlight. Appearing in an outfit that was part Metropolis, part Barbarella and part space cowboy in assless chaps, Zendaya’s digs felt like something that might have caused C-3PO to pose for this card…It has been identified as a piece from Mugler’s 1995 collection, but no doubt remains a futuristic look that stole pretty much all of the attention. Zendaya would make a wardrobe change that found her in a sleek black dress, but the statement piece stands as the true highlight of the night. Only a popcorn bucket could have completed the outfit…

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t other news to be found on the red carpet, as a surprise appearance from Anya Taylor-Joy – whose own outfit was like if a bride stumbled into Ken Russell’s The Devils – confirmed that she is indeed going to be joining the cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and Florence Pugh for the sequel. Meanwhile, Chalamet (Paul Atreides) kept up his title as reigning champ of red carpet fashion. The Dune: Part Two premiere also, appropriately enough, featured a blanket of sand for the stars to trudge through.

Dune: Part Two – which comes to theaters on March 1st – will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Will you be seeing Dune: Part Two when it arrives next month? How do you think it will compare to the “first” one? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.