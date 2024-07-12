Euphoria Season 3 locks down a production date with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer returning

Euphoria Season 3 gets a production start date, with principal cast members returning for more steamy seduction and impaired decision-making.

Euphoria, Season 3, Zendaya

This summer just got much hotter as news about Euphoria Season 3 arrives to crank up the heat! After an extremely long wait between seasons and exhausting back-and-forth about the show’s fate, Euphoria heads into production in January, with principal cast members Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer returning.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

While today’s update about Euphoria Season 3 is exciting, fans may not be able to enjoy new episodes for a long time. If production starts in January and filming continues for a few months, the upcoming season may air in the following year. For those of you counting at home, that’s four years after the show’s Season 2 finale. Part of the reason for the lull rests on the dual writers and actors strike in 2023. The near-total shutdown of Hollywood gummed up the works for a lot of projects, with no work done for Euphoria Season 3 during that time. The team delayed filming for new episodes in March, giving Levinson more time to write scripts.

Can you imagine the headache of trying to get Zendaya, Sweeney, Elordi, and Schafer in the same place simultaneously? There isn’t enough Extra Strength Motrin for a scheduling feat of that magnitude. All the primary cast members are making waves throughout the film industry, with Zendaya and Sweeney being two of the hottest tickets in town after projects like Dune and Challengers (Zendaya) and Anyone But You and The White Lotus (Sweeney).

When it last aired, Euphoria was one of HBO’s most popular series. Can it recapture the excitement it once garnered, or have people moved on? Euphoria Season 3 is likely heading for a time jump when it returns to HBO, given the amount of time it’s been between seasons. What are your predictions for Euphoria‘s return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
