You gotta have faith with a new chapter in the trailer for season 3 of Euphoria

In the new season 3 trailer for Euphoria, Colman Domingo’s Ali says, “It’s a new chapter. You gotta have faith.” Rue’s faith is put to the test as the demons of her past catch up with her. HBO has released the new look at the anticipated third season where it looks like all hell will be breaking loose. In the years since the show debuted, many of the cast members have gone on to become much bigger names. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and others have all taken on significant projects.

They all return with a huge number of guest stars this season, which includes Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, has previously teased that the new season is unhinged. “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear,” she said. “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.“

By the time the series returns, it will have been over four years since the last season. While there hasn’t been too many details spilled for the upcoming season, we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. HBO’s Casey Bloys did drop a few teases, saying “Zendaya’s Rue is looking at innovative ways to pay back debt, while Sharon Stone plays a showrunner, and Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Co. all also face interesting new challenges.” Vague, but it’s what we’ve got.

Levinson said that the third season is all about “being out of the safety net of school.” “The one thing we all agreed on is we can’t go back to high school — although many, many shows have had 30-year-old high school students, we’re not,” the writer/director/executive producers stated. “Five years felt like a natural place [to jump] because if they had gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time.”

Euphoria Season 3 stars April 12th on HBO and HBO Max

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.