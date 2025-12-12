HBO shares a first look at Euphoria season 3

HBO announcements

HBO just unveiled a new trailer for what HBO Max subscribers have to look forward to in 2026. One of the projects coming up is the long-delayed third season of Euphoria. In the years since the show debuted, many of the cast members have gone on to become much bigger names. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and others have all taken on significant projects. Series creator Sam Levinson said he’s been “very excited” about the success of the cast, adding that the new season is about “being out of the safety net of school” and “the stakes are higher.“

Euphoria first look

The Hollywood Reporter has passed along some new first-look images of Euphoria season 3 on their Instagram. You get a look at Zendaya’s Rue, who will find herself south of the border in Mexico and in debt to drug dealer Laurie, who is played by Martha Kelly, “trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” according to series creator Sam Levinson. The Zendaya slides sport the caption, “Hello, heart. Season 3 of #Euphoria is coming April 2026 to HBO Max.”

Check out more of the first looks below.

Season 3 details

By the time the series returns, it will have been over four years since the last season. We don’t know much about it, but we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. HBO’s Casey Bloys did drop a few teases, saying “Zendaya’s Rue is looking at innovative ways to pay back debt, while Sharon Stone plays a showrunner, and Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Co. all also face interesting new challenges.” Vague, but it’s what we’ve got.

Levinson said that the third season is all about “being out of the safety net of school.” “The one thing we all agreed on is we can’t go back to high school — although many, many shows have had 30-year-old high school students, we’re not,” the writer/director/executive producers stated. “Five years felt like a natural place [to jump] because if they had gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time.”



