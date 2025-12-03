HBO chief gives Euphoria fans another tidbit by revealing season 3 release month

Little by little, we keep zeroing in on the release date for Euphoria season 3. HBO chief Casey Bloys had previously stated that the long-awaited season was likely to be released in the spring, but he has narrowed that down a bit more at a recent HBO event. There’s still no exact date, but Bloys said the third season will launch in April.

Give Us Some Euphoria Season 3 Plot Details!

By the time the series returns, it will have been over four years since the last season. We don’t know much about it, but we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. Bloys did drop a few teases, saying “ Zendaya’s Rue is looking at innovative ways to pay back debt, while Sharon Stone plays a showrunner, and Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Co. all also face interesting new challenges. ” Vague, but it’s what we’ve got.

In the years since the show debuted, many of the cast members have gone on to become much bigger names. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and others have all taken on significant projects. Series creator Sam Levinson said he’s been “ very excited ” about the success of the cast, adding that the new season is about “ being out of the safety net of school ” and “ the stakes are higher. “

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, has previously teased that the new season is unhinged. “ I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear, ” she said. “ She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged. “

What’s Euphoria All About?

Euphoria centers on Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. The show has garnered plenty of praise over the last two seasons and has even become one of HBO’s most-watched series of the past twenty years, ranking behind only Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon. It has also come under fire for the excessive sexual content and nudity, which is understandable given the high-school setting.

I should confess that I’ve never seen the series. It’s one of those shows that’s been sitting on my “I should check that out” watch-list since 2019, but I haven’t gotten around to it yet. Should I give it more priority or re-watch Deep Space Nine again?