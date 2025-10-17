Euphoria rounds out its cast for season 3 with a big list of new and returning actors

With three years having elapsed since the acclaimed second season of Sam Levinson’s teen drama premiered, stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer have exploded in popularity, leaving fans desperate for new episodes of the show. The third season of HBO’s hit, controversial show Euphoria has been delayed due to a bevy of reasons, but things are finally on track for production. Deadline has reported on the show rounding out its cast with new additions of familiar and not-so-familiar names.

The new additions will include include Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas. Additionally, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner from the original cast will join the anticipated return of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo.

Previously announced newcomers have been revealed to be Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk.

After a long wait, production on Euphoria season 3 finally kicked off earlier this year. We don’t know much about the new season, but we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school.