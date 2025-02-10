Euphoria season 3 finally starts shooting as HBO reveals first look photo

It’s been three years since the last season, but Euphoria season 3 has finally starting shooting and HBO has dropped a first look photo.

It’s taken a lot longer than anyone expected, but Euphoria season 3 is finally in production, and HBO has shared a first look at the new season. The image features Zendaya as Rue, and you can check out that image above.

It’s been three years since the second season of Euphoria, and while we don’t know much about the new season, we do know that it will feature a time jump which will move the characters out of high school. Zendaya addressed the time jump late last year saying, “ It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’ “

She continued, “ I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too. “

Sydney Sweeny also spoke of the Euphoria time jump last summer and her excitement at reuniting with all her old friends. “ We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me, ” Sweeney said. “ I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life. “

“ They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career, ” Sweeney continued, “ We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community. “

Euphoria season 3 doesn’t have an official release date, but previous reports said the series may not return until 2026.