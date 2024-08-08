Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney teases time jump in season 3

It’s been two and a half years since Euphoria season 2 wrapped up, but after frequent delays, it was finally announced that the acclaimed HBO series would be starting production on the third season in January 2025. Euphoria season 3 will feature a time jump, moving the characters out of high school, and Sydney Sweeney is excited about the possibilities.

“ We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me, ” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan. “ I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life. “

Sweeney continued, saying she is excited about reuniting with all her old friends. “ They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career. We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community. “

During the lengthy hiatus between seasons, Sweeney has been busy with a variety of projects. She starred alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You, a romantic comedy that became something of a sleeper hit, grossing over $220 million worldwide. She also starred in Immaculate and Madame Web, the latter of which quickly became a critical and commercial disaster and one of the worst movies of the year. Sweeney later said that she used the Madame Web experience to help build a relationship with Sony Pictures. “ To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony, ” Sweeney said. “ Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella. “

As Sweeney mentioned, she’s set to star in the new Barbarella remake, with Edgar Wright in talks to direct.