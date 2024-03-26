Euphoria season 3 delay due to creator Sam Levinson moving the series out of high school

It’s been over two years since the last episodes of Euphoria, so fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the HBO series for some time. Unfortunately, it was confirmed earlier today that production on Euphoria season 3 has been officially paused, and new information has emerged which hints that when the series does finally return after this delay, there will be a major change.

According to The Wrap, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is planning on a time jump between the second and third seasons, which will find the characters out of high school. Sources told The Wrap that HBO wanted to give Levinson “ more time to break the story, because there’s a lot more back and forth now that the show is changing in this way, ” hence the delay. Production was originally slated to begin in the next couple of months, but the cast has been allowed to “ pursue other opportunities ” while the new scripts come together.

As Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeny, and Jacob Elordi have seen their careers take off in major ways, some have wondered if they don’t have time for the series anymore. But the cast has always expressed their willingness to return and in a statement, HBO said that it “ remains committed to making an exceptional third season. “