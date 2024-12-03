HBO teases release dates for new seasons of Euphoria, The White Lotus, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, plus a delay for the Harry Potter TV series

A new year brings new projects, and HBO has revealed when some of our favourites will be back. During a tech and media conference hosted by Wells Fargo, Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette teased release dates for some of their biggest shows, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more.

The third season of The White Lotus will be up first, as Perrette said the show will return in February 2025. The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in spring 2025, followed by the launch of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in summer 2025. However, Variety notes that the Game of Thrones prequel will more than likely end up to be a “ fourth-quarter title. “

Unfortunately, the wait for the third season of Euphoria continues as the acclaimed series isn’t expected to debut until 2026. Production on Euphoria season 3 will kick off in January 2025, and despite reports of a further delay, HBO boss Casey Bloys told Variety last month that everything was still on track. “ We are shooting Euphoria, ” Bloys said. “ I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show. “

Looking even further ahead, Perrette indicated that the upcoming Harry Potter TV series might be delayed. The series was previously looking at launching in 2026, but it may be pushed into 2027. “ As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the ‘Harry Potter’ series, which we’re super excited about, ” Perrette said. “ And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series. “