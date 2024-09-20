A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Everything we know about the latest Game of Thrones spin-off

Casting, directors, plot, and all of the other details of the new Game of Thrones series based on The Tales of Dunk and Egg.

What Do We Know About the upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? More than you may think. The Game of Thrones prequel series is the second new project set in George R.R. Martin’s fantasy realm of Westeros and the first to exist as a limited series. With multiple Game of Thrones projects in development based on existing source material, we have some solid details about this show. So, let’s dive in and take a look at what we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series will be based on multiple stories and novellas.

Set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on the novellas collectively known as The Tales of Dunk and Egg. Focused on a smaller scale narrative compared to the epic series that came before it, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been described by producer Ryan Condal as the story of small folk who suffer at the hands of the game of thrones as it’s played by the nobles.

The first season is six episodes.

The series’ first season is an adaptation of the novella The Hedge Knight, which, according to HBO, is set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne. The memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory; great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

What is it about?

Set ninety years before Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows Dunk, a squire who takes on the mantle of Ser Duncan the Tall when he takes the armor of a dead knight. Dunk is followed by Egg, a young boy who serves as his squire and accompanies him on his misadventures involving a love interest named Tanselle and the Targaryen clan chasing them. The Dunk and Egg tales have a considerably lighter tone while still keeping the same style as the Game of Thrones series.

George R.R. Martin is credited as the creator.

While others have gotten the created credit on House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, author George R.R. Martin is listed as the sole creator of this series. The novella that the series is based on is less than 200 pages long, so Martin and his writing team likely have cooked up new elements to strengthen this and potential subsequent seasons. House of the Dragon writer Ira Parker reportedly wrote a pilot episode, but accurate credits are still forthcoming.

Who is starring in it?

Peter Claffey leads the series as Ser Duncan the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. Finn Bennett plays Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen alongside Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen. Tanzyn Crawford plays Dornish puppeteer Tanselle, and Daniel Ings portrays Ser Lyonel Baratheon. Sam Spruell plays Prince Maekar Targaryen, Egg’s father. That’s right, Egg the Squire is actually a Targaryen prince named Aegon. Yes, that name should ring a bell. Other actors in the cast include Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Daniel Monks, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Danny Webb.

Two directors split duties on the first season.

The six-episode first season will boast two directors, each of whom helmed three episodes. Mrs. Davis and Black Mirror director Owen Davis directed the first three episodes, with Sarah Adina Smith, director of Legion, Hanna, and Lessons in Chemistry, on the other three.

When will we see it?

Production began in Northern Ireland in June 2024, and in August, a brief announcement trailer showed the first footage from the HBO series. The series is slated to debut in 2025, but exact premiere dates are currently unknown.

Production began in Northern Ireland in June 2024, and in August, a brief announcement trailer showed the first footage from the HBO series. The series is slated to debut in 2025, but exact premiere dates are currently unknown.