A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: HBO’s new Game of Thrones spinoff raises its sword to 6.7M viewers in three days

Are audiences ready for more Game of Thrones-related content? According to the latest numbers for the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, yes, they are! According to reports, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms amassed 6.7 million U.S. cross-platform views in the first three days of its release on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s bet on Seven Kingdoms pays off

With numbers like that, the latest Game of Thrones spinoff is a Top 3 launch series in the streaming platform’s history. For the millions of fans already enjoying A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you’re in luck, because HBO is renewing the show for a second season. It doesn’t premiere until next year, which is a bummer, but it gives you something to look forward to.

While the premiere numbers for A Knight of Seven Kingdoms aren’t as strong as they were for the second season premiere for House of the Dragon (7.8M), the latest spinoff is ranking high enough to satisfy higher-ups alongside fans of action, fantasy, and high body counts.

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

Based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin, the series takes place nearly a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows Dunk (Peter Claffey), a squire who takes on the mantle of Ser Duncan the Tall when he takes the armour of a dead knight. Dunk is followed by Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a young boy who serves as his squire and accompanies him on his misadventures. The Dunk and Egg tales have a considerably lighter tone while keeping the same style as the Game of Thrones series.

Our thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones spinoff series

JoBlo’s Alex Maidy reviewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for the site, giving the first season of the series an 8/10. In his review, Alex said: “As a fan of both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, I found A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to be a welcome detour. As much as I love watching dragon battles and weird familial drama, this series never feels inconsequential despite deviating from the core elements of the aforementioned shows. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an exciting and enjoyable story for those who have read Tales of Dunk and Egg and know where this story leads. Ira Parker and HBO could have elected to make this into a single film, but the episodic structure still works to keep audiences coming back to find out where this story will go. A welcome addition to the world of Game of Thrones that does something different from what we have seen before.”

Are you enjoying A Knight of Seven Kingdoms? Do you think HBO is making good use of the Game of Thrones property, or are you tired of the franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.