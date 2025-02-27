Euphoria: Sharon Stone joins season 3 of the acclaimed HBO series

Euphoria season 3 is finally in production and the great Sharon Stone has joined the cast, but there are no details on her character.

Now that production has finally begun on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, THR has confirmed that none other than Sharon Stone has joined the cast.

“ There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent, ” said Stone in a statement. “ From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric. ” As you might expect, details on Stone’s role in the new season are being kept under wraps, but it’s exciting to have the actress join the acclaimed series.

The cast of Euphoria season 3 includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo. There are a few new additions to the cast as well, such as Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Anna Van Patten

It’s been three years since the second season of Euphoria, and while we don’t know much about the new season, we do know that it will feature a time jump which will move the characters out of high school. Zendaya addressed the time jump late last year, saying, “ It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’ “

She continued, “ I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too. “