Sharon Stone is locked and loaded to play the villain opposite Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2

Nobody 2, the sequel to 2021’s fun and fierce action film, starring Bob Odenkirk as a mild-mannered retired assassin who returns to his former life after a botched home invasion, is getting a significant update with confirmation that Sharon Stone is joining the cast for a villainous role. For Hutch Mansell’s (Bob Odenkirk) sake, I hope Stone isn’t within arms reach of an ice pick.

Sharon Stone’s inclusion is the latest bit of fantastic news for this highly-anticipated sequel after learning that Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4, Headshot) helms the film based on a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and, Umair Aleem. Nobody surprised the box office by grossing $57.5 million after spending $16 million on production. Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and Aleksey Serebryakov also star in Nobody, though it’s undetermined if Nielsen or Lloyd will return for the sequel. However, considering how Nobody ended, I’d like to see Nielsen’s Becca Mansell back in the mix.

Known for her knock-out roles in Basic Instinct, Casino, Sliver, and The Quick and the Dead, Sharon Stone is an exciting addition to Nobody 2. Still appearing in films like Beauty and What About Love, Stone plays compelling characters in TV series like Ratched and The Flight Attendant. She also stars in an episode of Netflix’s improv-like murder mystery show, Murderville, opposite Will Arnett. In Murderville, one-off guests join Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett) to investigate a murder while improvising comedy. Murderville is an acquired taste, but I enjoyed it.

In addition to acting on screens big and small, Stone is a noted humanitarian with several awards, including a United Nations Global Citizen Award, Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award, and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award.

Stone must have something devilishly clever in mind for her character in Nobody 2. I’m excited to see her chemistry with Bob Odenkirk and discover how she fits into the picture. Is her character out for revenge? Has Hutch pissed off the wrong people (again)? We’ll find out when more details about Nobody 2 surface.