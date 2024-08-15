With the action sequel Nobody 2 now in production, we decided to put together a list of Everything We Know About Nobody 2… so far

Back in 2021, actor/comedian Bob Odenkirk – who is best known for playing the role of con artist turned lawyer Saul Goodman on the TV series on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul – made the unexpected move of playing a retired government assassin (who is, of course, pulled back into the dangerous life) in the action thriller Nobody. Doing the unexpected worked out, as Nobody was a success, making $57.5 million at the box office on a budget of $16 million. That was enough to get a sequel greenlit – and now that production has started on that sequel, we figured this was a good time to put together a list of Everything We Know About Nobody 2 !

SCRIPT

Scripted by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, Nobody saw Odenkirk playing Hutch Mansell, an office worker and family man who proves to be a capable fighter when facing off with a group of drunk criminals on a bus. He’s a bit too capable, as one of the thugs dies… and since the dead guy was the brother of a Russian crime lord, Hutch is now in deep trouble with the Russian mob. Luckily, he’s a retired government assassin who hasn’t lost any of his skills, and he’s able to get back-up from his elderly father David, who is also a retired government agent, and his equally skilled brother Harry. Few details have been revealed about the plot of Nobody 2, but we know the screenplay has been crafted by the team of Kolstad, Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Umair Aleem (Extraction and Kate) this time around, and that one of the new characters is a “ corrupt sheriff with none-too-nice ambitions .”

DIRECTOR

While the first film was directed by Ilya Naishuller, for the sequel Naishuller has passed the helm over to Timo Tjahjanto, who is known for making brutal films in both the action and horror genres. Tjahjanto’s previous credits include May the Devil Take You, The Night Comes for Us, May the Devil Take You Too, The Big 4, and segments of the anthologies The ABCs of Death, V/H/S/2, Portals, and V/H/S/94. With Kimo Stamboel, he also co-directed the films Macabre, Killers, and Headshot. If the action sequences in Nobody 2 are on the level of some of Tjahjanto’s past works, we’re in for something awesome here.

CAST

Odenkirk is reprising the role of Hutch Mansell, with Christopher Lloyd confirmed to be back as his father David and Connie Nielsen returning as Hutch’s wife Becca. It remains to be seen if Gage Munroe and/or Paisley Cadorath will be back as Hutch and Becca’s children, Blake and Abby, or if RZA will be appearing as Harry. It has been announced that Sharon Stone has joined the cast of Nobody 2 to be play a “stone cold villainess,” while Colin Hanks is playing that aforementioned corrupt sheriff.

Looking forward to Nobody 2 at the start of 2022, Odenkirk – who survived a widow-maker heart attack during the summer of 2021 – told Empire that his goal with this one was to “ kick more ass than I ever have. ” Nielsen told Screen Rant she was excited to get to work on the follow-up because, “ Who doesn’t love Bob? Bob is just so cool and fun and sweet, and he has unbelievable energy. I adore him. That guy is just so great. And then, on top of that, you have this family again. I’m a family person and I love depicting the tensions inside of a family; the natural tensions, but also the sweetness that underlies the love that connects all of these people together. This is a great family. It’s a great story that I look forward to returning to, definitely. “

Nielsen also hinted to Collider that the sequel could explore Hutch and Becca’s history together, saying, “ One of the things we were talking about when we were shooting Nobody was, you know, why did they meet in Italy? And what was she doing there? And what is it that we don’t know about her story? “

PRODUCTION & RELEASE

Nobody 2 started filming in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 6th and will wrap principal photography in October. The film is aiming for an August 15, 2025 theatrical release, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Odenkirk is producing the sequel alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who are producing through their Universal-based company 87North. Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Braden Aftergood of Eighty Two Films are also producing.

And that’s everything we know about Nobody 2… so far. Are you looking forward to this action sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.