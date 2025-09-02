Take the carnage home with the Nobody 2 Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray; available on digital today!

The late summer action fare, Nobody 2, was a hit with us. Our Chris Bumbray had a blast with the film, saying, “Nobody 2 is exactly the movie its trailer promises — a hyper-violent take on National Lampoon’s Vacation. While embracing a lighter vibe than its predecessor, the movie is just as violent and action-packed as the last one, and serves as a tightly paced shot of adrenaline that’s guaranteed to please action fans.”

Now, Blu-ray.com has revealed the new physical media release of Nobody 2 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Collector’s Edition 4K and Standard Blu-ray is due to hit retailers on October 7. The digital version is available now!

The studio description reads,

“Nobody ruins his vacation. An ordinary dad with lethal skills, Bob Odenkirk returns as the beloved suburban father and workaholic assassin in the full throttle, action-comedy spectacle of the summer, NOBODY 2.

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch, an overworked assassin who just needs a break, in this bareknuckle action-thriller. After deciding to take his family to a tourist town for some fun in the sun, a minor encounter with local bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss (Sharon Stone), who is determined to derail his relaxation.

Bob Odenkirk (“Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”) stars alongside Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), John Ortiz (Fast and Furious franchise), RZA (American Gangster), Colin Hanks (King Kong), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct). NOBODY 2 is directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4) and co-written and executive produced by acclaimed action filmmaker Derek Kolstad (John Wick franchise). The original producing team, including Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy), David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy), Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water), Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, “PEN15″), return to unleash a double shot of vigilante vengeance.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: