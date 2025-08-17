Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk and Timo Tjahjanto on how they landed Sharon Stone & Colin Hanks as the villains

Just about everybody who has seen Nobody 2 has found it to be a totally worthwhile sequel (read our 8/10 review here). And while we could sing the praises of star Bob Odenkirk all day (and would have no problem doing so), it’s the supporting cast of Nobody 2 that helps elevate it and make it a fitting follow-up. Yes, we’re talking about Sharon Stone and Colin Hanks.

Our own editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray recently sat down with Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto and its star, Bob Odenkirk, to see what it meant to have those stars in the cast. As Tjahjanto put it on meeting Stone, “Sharon Stone is definitely a dream to have just because I remember when we were doing our dream casting, like, ‘Who’s the best person to play Lendina? I gave several names and they say, ‘Why don’t you meet Sharon? Go to her house.’ And literally two days later I’m on my way in an Uber to her place. And I was like, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’” It was here that Tjahjanto found Stone casually painting (Stone is a talented artist, you might be surprised to learn) and her asking what he had in mind. Particularly being a fan of 1995’s The Quick and the Dead, Tjahjanto wasn’t just star struck but knew he had to land her in the cast of Nobody 2.

But Stone isn’t the only big get for the cast of Nobody 2, as Colin Hanks is another actor that Tjahjanto has admired and is fond of. As with Stone, Hanks was on a shortlist with others to play Sheriff Abel. But Tjahjanto partly won him over by seeing him in an early thriller of his. As Tjahjanto told the soon-to-be-cast actor, “Colin, I know you are always portrayed as this Mr. Nice Guy, but I saw one of your films, it’s called Alone with Her, and you scared the sh*t out of me. And he said, ‘Timo, nobody [has] f*cking watched that film except for you and me.” Hanks has since gone on to give the occasional chilling performances (Dexter, anyone?) but he totally nails his Nobody 2 character, adding – along with Stone – so much to the cast.

Speaking on Stone and Hanks, Nobody 2 star Bob Odenkirk is taking fully credit for getting them both in the cast, getting along with Hanks while making the first season of Fargo. “He’s got that sweet face and I was like, ‘That’s our bad guy. Make him the worst, meanest bad guy. And he was so awesome to want to do it.’”

What was your favorite scene with a supporting character in Nobody 2? Share your pick with us below!