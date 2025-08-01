The Quick and the Dead will shoot a new 4K release into your Blu-ray players this fall

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is pulling the trigger on celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Quick and the Dead with a new 4K remastered Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com is reporting that the Sam Raimi film will also have a steelbook release and the new physical media items are due to hit retailers on October 7. The western stars Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.
The description reads,
“A mysterious young woman (Stone) rides into the lawless town of Redemption to settle an old score that has haunted her since she was a child. She becomes swept up in a deadly quick-draw tournament and, in order to win her revenge, must compete in a contest in which gunslingers from all over put their lives on the line for fame and fortune.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + English 5.1
- 7 Deleted Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC TWO- BLU-RAY
- PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- Optional English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265 (55.45 Mbps)
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)
French: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)
Subtitles
English, English SDH, French, Spanish
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-66, 1 BD-50)
Digital
Digital copy expired
Movies Anywhere
Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing
SteelBook
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)
Sharon Stone, who also served as producer of The Quick and the Dead, would take credit for putting Sam Raimi on the map. “I had my great Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti, and I was very blessed to produce [The Quick and the Dead] and to have the opportunity to cast this film. The director Sam Raimi, who I had an opportunity to bring from B movies to A movies, and then he directed Spider-Man and became a very big A movie director.” She also seemed to be patting her own back as far as her fellow cast goes. “I brought Russell Crowe from Australia [pre-Gladiator]. I had the opportunity to cast Leo DiCaprio [pre-Titanic] and bring him into a big leading role…”