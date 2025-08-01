The Quick and the Dead will shoot a new 4K release into your Blu-ray players this fall

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is pulling the trigger on celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Quick and the Dead with a new 4K remastered Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com is reporting that the Sam Raimi film will also have a steelbook release and the new physical media items are due to hit retailers on October 7. The western stars Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

The description reads,

“A mysterious young woman (Stone) rides into the lawless town of Redemption to settle an old score that has haunted her since she was a child. She becomes swept up in a deadly quick-draw tournament and, in order to win her revenge, must compete in a contest in which gunslingers from all over put their lives on the line for fame and fortune.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + English 5.1

+ English 5.1 7 Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO- BLU-RAY

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Optional English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature



Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (55.45 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1



Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

French: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)



Subtitles

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-66, 1 BD-50)



Digital

Digital copy expired

Movies Anywhere



Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

SteelBook



Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)