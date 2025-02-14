Euphoria Season 3 adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and A Different World’s Kadeem Hardison; reveals who won’t be returning

While other shows fight tooth and nail for viewers’ attention, the world always stops when news about the return of HBO‘s Euphoria is at hand. After a lengthy delay, confusion, and scheduling gymnastics, Euphoria is waking from its 4-year slumber with an eight-episode season that takes the characters out of high school for a strategic time jump. According to Deadline, Grammy Award winner Rosalía, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch, and beloved A Different World and White Man Can’t Jump actor Kadeem Hardison will join Zendaya, Jacob Elodi, Sydney Sweeney, and more for Euphoria Season 3.

The third season of Euphoria will air on HBO in 2026, giving fans time to speculate about where their favorite characters are after waving goodbye to high school and stepping into a world waiting to swallow them whole. Returning for Euphoria Season 3 are Zendaya (Challengers, Dune franchise), Haunter Schaefer (Cuckoo, Blade Runner), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, Feast), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Wuthering Heights), Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Immaculate), Alexa Demie (Mid 90s, Waves), and Maude Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Funny People) as series regulars. Colman Domingo (Rustin, Sing Sing) returns as a guest star. Missing players include Nika King, Algee Smith, Dominic Fike, and Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in the series. Sadly, Cloud died on July 31, 2023.

Martha Kelly (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Corporate Animals) and Chloe Cherry (The French Italian, Ziwe) are the actors getting bumped up to series regulars. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, His Dark Materials) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Boys in the Trees) join the show as series regulars. Lastly, Euphoria Season 3 guest stars include Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), James Landry Hébert (1883), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl).

Barbie Ferreira won’t return as Katherine “Kat” Hernandez following disagreements with her character’s direction in the new season. Austin Abrams, who played Katherine’s boyfriend, Ethan Daily, won’t return either.

“If there’s anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it’s becoming a better performer every day,” says Rosalia. “Euphoria has been my favorite series of the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!! Besitos, Rosi.”

“I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special,” Kadeem Hardison said while reacting to the news.

“Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we’re all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and here’s to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot,” Hardison added.

Anticipation for Euphoria Season 3 is through the roof, and we’re sure fans will gobble up every crumb of information between now and when the series hits HBO in 2026. Prepare yourselves for Euphoria fever, folks.