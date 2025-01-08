Colman Domingo says that Sam Levinson’s ideas for Euphoria season 3 are going to be groundbreaking

The actor who is getting praise for Sing Sing is hyped about returning to the controversial HBO show after talking with Levinson.

The third season of HBO’s hit controversial show Euphoria has been delayed due to a bevy of reasons, but HBO boss Casey Bloys said last month that the series should commence very soon. “We are shooting Euphoria,” Bloys said. “I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show.“

Very little is known about this season. Apparently, even one of the show’s breakout stars, Colman Domingo, hasn’t yet seen a script, but he has been hyped about returning ever since discussing it with the series creator, who is coming off of the equally controversial HBO series The Idol. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Domingo appeared on an episode of the U.K.’s Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware and shared his excitement about this upcoming season. When talking about what he has coming up, Domingo said,

I go back to my show Euphoria — I haven’t read [the script] but [creator Sam Levinson] told me some of it, and it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

That’s not the only thing the actor has on his plate. Domingo is getting into the director’s chair for the first time for Scandalous. The movie will come from Miramax and has been fast-tracked to start production. Domingo is planning to start filming after completing season 3 of Euphoria and he’ll be bringing along his co-star Sydney Sweeney along for the film. Sweeney is also on board as producer and will be active in its development. The plot of the drama is about the clandestine love affair between film star Kim Novak and singer/dancer and film star Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957. Sydney Sweeney will play Novak, and David Jonsson will play Davis Jr.

On the acting front for Domingo, he reportedly joined Steven Spielberg’s newest top-secret UFO event movie. Domingo’s castmates include Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Eve Hewson (Hedda). As for the project itself, we don’t know much about it, only that it’s said to be a UFO movie based on Spielberg’s own original idea, with David Koepp (Jurassic Park) writing the screenplay. Universal Pictures has already slated the project for a May 15, 2026 release.

Domingo has been enjoying a hell of a run over the last year. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Rustin and has won praise for his work on Sing Sing and The Color Purple. He’s also playing Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua which will be released on April 18, 2025.

