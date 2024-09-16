Colman Domingo in talks to join Steven Spielberg’s upcoming event film

Euphoria’s Colman Domingo is in early talks to join the cast of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming event film said to center around UFO’s.

Colman Domingo, Steven Spielberg, UFO movie

Steven Spielberg has been putting together quite the cast for his next major project, and Deadline reports that Colman Domingo (Euphoria) is in early talks to join up.

Should Domingo sign on the dotted line, he would join a cast that includes Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Eve Hewson (Hedda). As for the project itself, we don’t know much about it, only that it’s said to be a UFO movie based on Spielberg’s own original idea, with David Koepp (Jurassic Park) writing the screenplay. A UFO movie from the man who gave us Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds is pretty much all I need to know. Bring it on. Universal Pictures has already slated the project for a May 15, 2026 release.

Domingo has been enjoying a hell of a run over the last year. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Rustin and has won praise for his work on Sing Sing and The Color Purple. He’s also playing Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua which will be released on April 18, 2025.

Spielberg has also been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story,” Krieger said. “I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film.

Based on Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish, the original film starred Steve McQueen as a no-nonsense San Francisco cop who becomes determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed the witness in his protection. Spielberg will direct the new Bullitt movie as well as produce it, with Josh Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is set to star in the project as Frank Bullitt. However, it won’t necessarily be a remake of the original 1968 film, but will instead tell an original story with the Frank Bullitt character at its center. Steve McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce the Bullitt project, as will Bradley Cooper.

Source: Deadline
