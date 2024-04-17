Steven Spielberg developing new UFO movie to be written by Jurassic Park’s David Koepp

It’s been a while since Steven Spielberg has dabbled in the world of extra-terrestrials, but according to a report from Variety, the acclaimed director is working on a UFO movie which will likely be his next project.

Sources told Variety that the UFO movie is based on Steven Spielberg’s own original idea and that David Koepp is writing the screenplay. Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have at this point, but a UFO movie from the man who gave us Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is hard to ignore. Koepp has penned a handful of Spielberg movies, including Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Spielberg has also been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “ I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story, ” Krieger said. “ I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film. “

Based on Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish, the original film starred Steve McQueen as a no-nonsense San Francisco cop who becomes determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed the witness in his protection. Spielberg will direct the new Bullitt movie as well as produce it, with Josh Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is set to star in the project as Frank Bullitt. However, it won’t necessarily be a remake of the original 1968 film, but will instead tell an original story with the Frank Bullitt character at its center. Steve McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce the Bullitt project, as will Bradley Cooper.

What type of UFO movie would you like to see from Steven Spielberg?