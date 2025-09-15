HBO chief teases release dates for Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 3, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Fresh off the Emmy Awards, HBO CEO Casey Bloys is teasing the studio’s upcoming slate, which includes the highly anticipated return of Euphoria, the third season of House of the Dragon, and the latest Game of Thrones spinoff series, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

First up will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which Bloys says will debut in January 2026. Based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin, the series takes place nearly a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows Dunk (Peter Claffey), a squire who takes on the mantle of Ser Duncan the Tall when he takes the armour of a dead knight. Dunk is followed by Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a young boy who serves as his squire and accompanies him on his misadventures. The Dunk and Egg tales have a considerably lighter tone while keeping the same style as the Game of Thrones series. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but HBO is reportedly considering a two-season renewal.

Then comes Euphoria season 3. “ It’ll be the spring, but we don’t have a date confirmed yet, ” Bloys told Variety. By the time the series returns, it will have been over four years since the last season. We don’t know much about it, but we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, has teased that the new season is unhinged. “ I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear, ” she said. “ She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged. “