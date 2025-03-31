Tommy Flanagan gets added to the House of the Dragon season 3 cast

A third season of House of the Dragon is on the way, with another spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set to debut on HBO this year. There have been a number of Game of Thrones projects that have been scrapped, including a Jon Snow series, which Kit Harington has said is now on the shelf. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” Harington said. “So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.” Although the Jon Snow spinoff is no longer in development, HBO’s Casey Bloys said he would be open to revisiting it down the line.

House of the Dragon season 3 is moving forward with a new bit of casting. Deadline reveals that Tommy Flanagan, known from Sons of Anarchy and Gladiator, will be joining the cast of the George R.R. Martin Game of Thrones prequel. Flanagan is said to be in a key role as “Ser Roderick Dustin, a battle-hardened warlord of the north who leads a large contingent of veteran soldiers known as the Winter Wolves into battle at the Dance of the Dragons to support Rhaenyra Targaryen’s claim.”

Flanagan will be joining series stars Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional Season 2 cast had also included Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

Martin and Ryan Condal are co-creators and executive producers, as well as serving as the showrunners on the popular HBO series. Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis are all also on board as executive producers.