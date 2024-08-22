House of the Dragon Season 3: Everything We Know

What Do We Know About the third season of House of the Dragon? More thank you may think. The Game of Thrones prequel has been one of HBO’s biggest hits and already has a finite end date coming with the fourth season. With details already revealed regarding the penultimate season, we know a lot of what is to come. So, let’s jump in and discuss

The next season will feature the Battle of the Gullet.

Game of Thrones boasted some iconic and large-scale battle sequences that helped define the series. For House of the Dragon, that will be the Battle of the Gullet. Ryan Condal has stated that The Gullet is the second most anticipated action event from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and that it will be the biggest event to date for the series.

New characters are coming.

Several notable characters have yet to make their debut in the prequel series, notably Daeron Targaryen. In the book, Daeron is Alicent and the late King Viserys’ fourth child, who would be around sixteen years old as of the series’s second season. In the episode “Smallfolk”, he was explained away as having been sent to Oldtown, the same place as Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Daeron will play a key role in the power struggle between the warring factions and will be the biggest addition to the third season.

Lots of characters are going to die.

If you have read Fire & Blood, you know the vast majority of the characters we have come to love and hate over the past two seasons will be dead before the series concludes. This includes some of the top-billed members of the cast. I won’t specify whose deaths loom large in the next season, but if you want to know, you can go ahead and Google the spoilers. Rest assured that these characters will mostly go out in epic fashion and could potentially have different fates on screen than on the page, as Ryan Condal did tweak the way some deaths occurred in season two.

The plot may deviate from the source material.

Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon II, has been quoted as telling Esquire that the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood serves as the bible for the overall timeline of House of the Dragon but that things have been tweaked along the way. Because the series has already excised characters from the entire story (like Mushroom), some surprises could come our way in the next two seasons.

Rhaenyra will likely take the Iron Throne.

Because the battle between the Green and Black factions of the Westerosi civil war does not end with Rhaenyra finally getting the crown she has been fighting for, her ascension is definitely going to occur in the third season. A lot happens in Fire & Blood after Rhaenyra becomes the true queen, who will serve as the bulk of the fourth season, so it may occur before the finale of the show’s next season. However, with the timeline being compressed and shifted, it could also be the last moment of the third season, leading into a brutal and conclusive fourth season.

Season Three will likely arrive in 2026.

The scope and scale of House of the Dragon require a lot of time in terms of pre-production and post-production. The visual effects alone are a massive undertaking, which is why there was a gap of two years between the first two seasons. With that in mind, showrunner Ryan Condal has stated that production on the third season will begin in 2025, which means we will not see the third season until sometime the following year.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Season Three of House of the Dragon and your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming House of the Dragon season?